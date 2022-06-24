For All Mankind season 3 episode 4 spoilers: A look at ‘Happy Valley’

For All Mankind season 3 episode 4 carries with it the title of “Happy Valley” — so what will that mean? We’d love to imagine that it’s a reference to a criminally-underrated TV show, but we recognize that there are a LOT of other possible meanings out there.

In general, though, we’d tell you to prepare for an episode that is highly ambitious in scope, but could also contain a lot of shocking events. This is what happens when you’ve got an epic journey to Mars as the center of the story.

For a small tease, go ahead and check out the full For All Mankind season 3 episode 4 synopsis below:

A surprise maneuver during the journey to Mars provokes desperate measures.

We of course wish that we had a little bit of something more to tease here, but the reality remains that this is not a show that wants to give a lot away. There are so many twists still to be uncovered here! Also, we tend to think that the Mars mission is going to provide such a basis for both conflict and imagination. This is going to be bringing forth so many different dynamics between nations and also people wanting to make the most of this journey.

Of course, the most important thing to note right now is simply that we’re still pretty early on in this adventure. There is room and potential for so many other twists and turns, and we suggest that you keep your eyes peeled as we eagerly await some of them to play out. There’s still a lot to come this season, and we like the open canvas that lays before us at the moment.

