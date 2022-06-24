Animal Kingdom season 6 episode 3: Can Pope’s happiness last?

As we prepare for Animal Kingdom season 6 episode 3 to arrive on TNT next week, we are absolutely thinking a lot about Pope.

What’s going on here? Well, Shawn Hatosy’s character has established a sanctuary for himself with his makeshift skate park close to the ocean. He’s turned that plot of land into something that brings him joy. However, how long will that joy last? Are the writers setting us up for what’s going to be some sort of distress down the road?

One of the things that we know about this park is that it’s putting Pope front and center in the community, and that could be a good or bad thing. On the positive side, maybe it helps to eventually turn around his reputation if he can discover some kindness — you know, one of the many things that Smurf stripped away from him.

However, there’s also a tremendous risk when it comes to being visible when you’ve made SO many enemies — we are absolutely waiting for another shoe to drop here. That’s without even getting into one of the other parts of the story, with that being the investigation into Catherine’s death. That may be totally separate from anything going on at the sake park, but the police will certainly know where they can find Pope and question him…

While we are immediately concerned over what could be happening to Andrew this season, it is nice to have a storyline that is so separate from the other Cody Boys on some level. It’s also enough to make us wonder further how different his life could have been…

What do you think is going to happen with Pope and the skate park on Animal Kingdom season 6 episode 3?

