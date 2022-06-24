Loot season 1 episode 4 air date: What’s next for Maya Rudolph, cast?

Following the three-episode premiere today on Apple TV+, are you curious when Loot season 1 episode 4 will air — or what’s coming up during it? Have no fear, as we’ve got answers on both of these things within!

Before we go any further within this piece, we really should just encourage everyone first to check this show out, in the event that you haven’t already. Maya Rudolph is outstanding! Also, it s a great premise following her character, a billionaire divorcee who is trying to figure out just what she wants out of her life — and her fortune. There are opportunities aplenty in here to spoof real-life events, but there’s also a lot of heart in here as well. It’s a perfect show for these times when the billionaire class is getting more and more elusive.

Now, let’s share some specifics. Episode 4 will arrive next week, and from here on out you’ll be getting one episode at a time. This is just how the streaming service does business with a lot of their shows! They want to get you hooked early and then, they make you wait.

Below, you can check out the full Loot season 1 episode 4 synopsis with other information all about what lies ahead:

Arthur helps Molly sort through her financial portfolio after she realizes she owns several problematic companies.

The premise of this story is of course 100% absurd, but there’s also something rather funny about it. Of course there would be a lot of drama that comes out of this situation, as Molly also has to figure out what to do with these companies. These may be problematic in nature, but that doesn’t mean that all of their employees share in these beliefs. It may just be a way to make ends meet for a number of them, depending on the story being told here.

