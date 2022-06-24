Obi-Wan Kenobi star Moses Ingram joins new show; season 2 impact

Moses Ingram is coming off of a fantastic turn as Reva on Obi-Wan Kenobi and now, she’s found her follow-up project.

According to a new report coming in from TVLine right now, Ingram is set to star alongside Natalie Portman in the upcoming Apple TV+ series Lady of the Lake. She is replacing Lupita Nyong’o, who was originally attached to the project. This is a crime drama where Portman’s character Maddie Schwartz, a housewife and mother, becomes an investigative journalist following an unsolved murder. This is a period piece set in 1960’s Baltimore.

Moses, meanwhile, is going to be playing a mother and Black progressive activist named Cleo Sherwood. This should be an opportunity to take on a role full of depth, and there is some irony here in that Portman has her own connections to both Star Wars and Darth Vader, which Ingram clearly has, as well.

For those who are concerned for whatever reason as to whether or not this could impact Ingram’s ability to star in season 2 of the series, don’t be — Obi-Wan Kenobi probably won’t be coming back for some time, if it comes back at all. Even if it does, there’s still no guarantee Reva would be featured … even if we’d enjoy seeing where her story goes. She’s put down the lightsaber and from what we’ve seen, she is done living a life based on hate and wants to move forward in a very different direction.

