Yellowjackets season 2: One big twist that WON’T be coming

Yellowjackets season 2 is going to start filming later this summer, and we’re pretty confident that there will be surprises aplenty. Isn’t that what this show is really all about?

Now that we’ve said this, there’s still a good bit to talk about in terms of what we won’t be seeing over the course of the coming episodes. We already know that Adam was stabbed by Shauna in season 1 … but there were still theories out there that the character was actually Javi from the past. It would have been a shocking twists, but it’s not one that is actually true … though the writers did at least briefly consider it.

Speaking to Variety, here is what executive producer Jonathan Lisco had to say about the idea:

“Well, we did entertain the notion that Adam was basically Javi coming back to torment Shauna in a way, or torment the Yellowjackets … We fairly early on dispensed with that idea. It did not feel organically right to us. It didn’t feel to deliver on the promise of what we actually wanted to dramatize with her affair and their marriage.”

As it turns out, Adam was just another dude who was interested in Shauna — sure, he had demons, but he wasn’t a secret part of her past in that way. We know that those theories were out there, but we have a good feeling that there are plenty of other theories that could turn out to be true down the road.

