Game of Thrones: Kit Harington came up with idea for Jon Snow spin-off

Just this past week, it was reported that a Game of Thrones spin-off was in the works at HBO starring series alum Kit Harington. Excited? Well, prepare to be even more so thanks to all the confirmation we now have!

In a new post on his Not a Blog, George R.R. Martin himself made the news official that this spin-off is for sure going to happen. Not only that, but he also revealed the working title for it as Snow. Sure, that may not be a lot of information, but it’s at least enough to have us feeling pretty psyched.

Here’s where things get even more intriguing. Per Martin, Harington himself was the one who came up with the idea, and is also bringing in a lot of his own people to work on the project:

“It was Kit Harington who brought the idea to us. I cannot tell you the names of the writers/showrunners, since that has not been cleared for release yet… but Kit brought them in too, his own team, and they are terrific.”

This spin-off is still in the early development phase and with that, we can’t sit here and confirm that it is 100% happening at HBO. However, there is plenty of reasons why they would want this. For starters, it represents the first spin-off set after Game of Thrones, as House of the Dragon is set beforehand, as are others still in development.

What do you think about Kit Harington having a chance to star in this Game of Thrones spin-off, plus being so involved creatively?

