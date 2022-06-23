Gossip Girl season 2 teaser: Michelle Trachtenberg back as Georgina

We may not have an official Gossip Girl season 2 premiere date yet at HBO Max, but there is still something to celebrate. After all, Michelle Trachtenberg is coming back to the franchise as Georgina Sparks!

When you first watch the teaser promo below for what lies ahead, it’s understandable if you are 1) confused or 2) have questions. After all, it looks like Georgina, but the image is so blurry that it’s hard to confirm anything. Well, that’s before you see the post from executive producer Joshua Safran stating that “the cat has escaped the bag.”

From the very beginning, we know that the plan for Gossip Girl has been to feature some cameos and appearances here and there. However, we also think they’ve been rather careful to not overdo anything. The last thing that the producers want to do here is make the reboot/revival a carbon copy of what existed in the original show — the OG was iconic, but this is meant to also be for an entirely new generation.

We do think there’s a chance that another familiar face or two will surface in the new season, but we really don’t think that the streaming service is going to give everything away right now. Why do that when you can keep the hype train rolling for some time. (Side note: We hope that the show does more weekly releases for season 1 — it keeps it more relevant and the topic of discussion for a much more substantial period of time. Isn’t that exactly what we all should want?)

Hopefully, a firm premiere date for season 2 of Gossip Girl will circle at some point over the next few months.

What do you want to see from Michelle Trachtenberg moving into Gossip Girl season 2?

The cat has escaped the bag – thank Jesus! https://t.co/st7xO2zFSl — Joshua Safran (@Anthologist) June 22, 2022

