The Blacklist season 10: The earliest possible premiere date?

We think that at this point, most people are aware that we’ll be waiting a long time to see The Blacklist season 10. Filming is not underway as of yet, and the James Spader drama is not currently a part of the NBC fall schedule.

So when is the earliest we could see the show back? We’ve got a couple of scenarios below that are pretty fun to map out here.

First and foremost, let’s discuss Friday, January 6. Given that the show is likely to remain in its Friday timeslot, that’s just the date that makes the most sense. However, the last time the show premiered at midseason, we had a two-night premiere where it started off on January 5. Don’t be shocked if The Blacklist does something similar here as a way to ensure that they get the season off in a big way. Other possibility is that they debut two episodes back to back.

We suppose that it’s possible that the show could be coming back on January 13 and they could do a number of two-hour blocks for the rest of the season. From the outside looking in, though, that just doesn’t make a whole lot of sense. Why would NBC want to do something like that when more viewers tend to watch things in the winter? The earlier that they can bring The Blacklist back, the better it is for everyone. It increases the chances of season 10, and also cures a little bit of our impatience at the same time.

