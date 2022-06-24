MasterChef Junior season 8 finale: Was Grayson Price, Liya Chu winner?

Who was the winner of MasterChef Junior season 8 — Grayson Price or Liya Chu? Tonight’s finale served to answer that!

There is no denying that the entirety of season 8 has been a culinary clash like no other for these kids. They’ve had to show creativity, commitment, and so much more to get through all of the key parts of this competition. It absolutely has not always been easy. Yet, they’ve made it to the final two and one last opportunity to show who they are on a plate. They’ll have plenty of people cheering them on, but only one person gets the grand prize and all the perks that come with it.

Here’s how Fox described the episode tonight in advance…

The two finalists compete for the best prizes yet: $100,000, brand-new kitchen appliances and a trip to Las Vegas to dine with Gordon Ramsay at his restaurant. With their families and past contestants in the crowd to cheer them on, the two chefs create an entree and dessert that best represent themselves.

Of course, who wins the show doesn’t necessarily dictate which one of these two will have the best career in food — they’re both so young! It’s really about how they want to use what they learned this season and better apply that to the future. The truth here is that this is a mere stepping stone, rather than the end result.

Who was the winner?

Let’s get to it now — this was a really close contest from start to finish, and we do think the dessert at the very end that helped seal the deal. Liya was the winner! She wants to open two restaurants down the road, and we do think that this is a great launching pad to make that happen.

