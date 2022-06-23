Gordita Chronicles season 2: Is it renewed, canceled over at HBO Max?

Following the big premiere on HBO Max today, can you expect a Gordita Chronicles season 2 renewal? Or, are we actually facing the end of the road?

Since we don’t want to keep you waiting here for all that long, we suppose it’s smart to go ahead and share where things stand. At the time of this writing, nothing has been altogether decided when it comes to the future of this show. The comedy will probably be monitored closely by the streaming service over the next few months, and a decision could be made during that time.

If we were to make a guess at this point, though, we’d say that we’re reasonably hopeful more could be announced. Gordita Chronicles represents something that we know HBO Max and other streaming services are hoping to obtain: A meaningful show that can cross genres and also represent a point of view that is very-much needed. Comedies can be funny, but they also can be immensely relatable and heartfelt to a lot of their viewers. We feel like that is something the network probably wants people to experience through checking out this show.

The primary factor that will determine the show’s future here will (of course) be viewership; however, that is going to come about in a slightly different way than you would expect. The viewership that matters most comes in the later episodes of the season, as retention matters here significantly to there being another season. There also needs to be clarity that people are chomping at the bit for more; if there’s a lot of people who watch this first season over a handful of days, that’s the sort of thing that could go a long way towards determining another season. It makes the demand for further episodes all the more obvious.

Provided that a season 2 is ordered in the near future, we expect more episodes will air at some point in 2023. Stay tuned…

