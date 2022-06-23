Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 5 episode 14: Angelina’s response

Want to know what’s next on Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 5 episode 14? For Angelina, it’s largely a chance to have her voice heard.

Be sure to follow Matt and Jess TV on Instagram HERE!

On tonight’s episode, you’re going to be seeing Mike “The Situation” spend a lot of time talking about a man Angelina is spotted with — and, of course, that’s going to lead to a rumor mill that spirals out of control. What would this show be if it wasn’t messy? That’s one of its most-defining characteristics!

Well, for this upcoming episode, be prepared for Angelina to share her side of events, amidst of course a number of other silly storylines and a couple of personal decisions. For more, go ahead and check out the full Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 5 episode 14 synopsis below:

Angelina tells her side of the story, Jenni and Nicole bribe Deena to spill the tea, and Pauly plans a good, old-fashioned OG vacation. Meanwhile, Mike and Lauren have a difficult decision to make about Mosey.

As we’ve noted in the past, one of the things that is going to make this upcoming batch of episodes fun is that we’re going to get more of an opportunity to actually see the cast out living their lives again. The world is starting to open up, and you will see the roommates travel to a number of different places with that in mind. There’s going to be some comedy and of course a lot of conflict — and judging from a lot of what we’ve heard already, Angelina is going to be at the center of a lot of it. In between this and All-Star Shore, this is going to be a pretty darn eventful next few months for her as a reality TV figure.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Jersey Shore Family Vacation right away

What do you most want to see in regards to Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 5 episode 14?

Share right now in the comments! After you do that, remember to come back for some other updates. (Photo: MTV.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







