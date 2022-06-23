Is Grey’s Anatomy new tonight on ABC? Are we getting back into the medical drama or the firefighter spin-off Station 19? Just like you would imagine, there is a LOT of big stuff to talk through within this piece.

First and foremost, the bad news: The medical drama is still on hiatus. We’d love to sit here and say that this is going to change in the near future, but it’s not. The network has already confirmed that both of these shows are going to be coming back on Thursday, October 6; hopefully, we’ll at least get some more news on casting or production over the next few weeks.

One thing we’re very excited about is the prospect of seeing Kate Walsh come back as Dr. Addison Montgomery. She was one of the great recurring players of season 18, as she brought a lot of nostalgia and personality to the proceedings. Not only does she have ties to the early days of Grey’s, but there are also years’ worth of story from Private Practice that can be tapped into here, as well. Sometimes, we think that this show tends to get a little bit forgotten.

Speaking to KTLA in a new interview, Walsh did make it clear that she’d be interested in going back with the right story:

“There might be something for me to come back and do in this next season … I love going back always. It’s just comfy-cozy and the writing has never been better. It’s just an incredible cast and crew.”

Odds are, we’ll have to wait a while for more confirmation on this. There are still some series regulars whose future remains in doubt! Remember that Teddy and Owen fled Seattle at the end of season 18, while Bailey opted to quit her job as Chief.

Where do you want to see things go on Grey’s Anatomy season 19 from top to bottom?

How much more of Addison do you want to see? Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to also come back for some additional updates that we do not want you to miss. (Photo: ABC.)

