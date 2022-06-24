The Boys season 3 episode 6: Did Starlight quit the Seven?

Entering The Boys season 3 episode 6 tonight on Amazon Prime, we knew what most of the attention was geared around. There’s no denying that from start-to-finish, this is one of the most shocking hours out there and it is sure to garner plenty of controversy.

Yet, we actually think the most important stuff from this episode was emotional, especially when it comes to Starlight making what was a pretty important, life-changing decision: She is officially done with the Seven.

In the wreckage of the TNT Twins’ party house (if you want to call it that), Annie had Mother’s Milk record her while she taped a message making everything clear. She threw Homelander massively under the bus as being an unsympathetic monster, and also said that the majority of Supes don’t care about people at all. She’s finally using the image Vought cultivated for her in order to pursue her own goals, and becoming the light that most of the world really needs. She’s doing this even while Hughie and Butcher are preoccupied with some other things; namely, trying to use Soldier Boy to take out Homelander to some degree.

This move from Starlight is incredibly brave, especially since it is also going to put her on a pretty-certain path to destruction. Let’s put it this way: Homelander obviously will want revenge on her, and he may try to use everyone else in the Seven for this goal, as well. She’ll have some protection thanks to her powers, but how far will that really take her?

