SEAL Team season 6 spoilers: Meet new series regular Omar!

With SEAL Team season 6 currently in production, isn’t it the perfect time to meet one of its new players?

According to a new report from Deadline, Legends of Tomorrow alum Raffi Barsoumian is going to be a series regular on the upcoming season of the Paramount+ hit. His role is that of Omar, described as “a Senior Chief with 15 years of experience as a SEAL … The son of Syrian immigrants, Omar has a deep understanding of the Middle East, and calls upon that knowledge to help navigate missions in the region.”

This casting definitely seems to suggest that season 6 will spend a good bit of time in the Middle East, though that should not come as a tremendous surprise all things considered. The writers may choose to focus on some recent events, while also showing some of Jason’s struggles both on the job and off. Getting someone like Omar more involved in day-to-day operations could be essential in ensuring the team operates at full capacity. It also could give the team more flexibility, which they’ve all needed for some time.

Let’s go ahead and get the following out of the way, since we’re sure that some people out there are wondering it: We don’t see Raffi’s casting as some sort of sign that Clay is for sure getting killed early on or 100% leaving the team. Max Thieriot is still listed as a series regular; while he does have another show coming up in Fire Country on CBS, the plan is for him to balance both of these projects, at least for the time being. His long-term future here is probably a better discussion in the event the show does get picked up for a season 7. (There will be plenty of time for those discussions down the road.)

