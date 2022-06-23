Only Murders in the Building season 2: Cara Delevingne teases Alice role

There are a number of high-profile performers coming on board Only Murders in the Building season 2, including Cara Delevingne. So what do we know about the character Alice? She’s an artist, seemingly tied to the Arconia, and she could end up being a love interest for Selena Gomez’s character of Mabel.

Be sure to follow Matt and Jess TV on Instagram HERE!

Is there a chance that she is also Bunny’s murderer? We don’t think that you can ever rule something like that out, but we have to see more of the show play out before we can say anything with confidence.

Have you seen yet our preview discussion for Only Murders in the Building season 2? – If not, be sure to watch what we’ve got below! After you do that, remember SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to stay up-to-date about the series all season long.

In a new interview with Newsweek, Cara revealed that she saw herself more in this role than almost any other that she’s played, and she also grew quite “attached” to the part over time. She also really worked hard to be 100% committed to the part:

I decided I’ll change my hair, and be more involved in the clothes. It feels like I had to work harder to do something.

By the end of this season, we’re sure that we will understand Alice a whole lot more when it comes to her motivations and also her true role in this story. Delevingne is one of many fantastic guest stars for this season, which also includes the legendary Shirley MacLaine. You will also see Nathan Lane and Amy Ryan reprise their roles from the first season; we’re especially curious to see how Jan will be involved here, all things considered…

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Only Murders in the Building right now

What do you want to see from Cara Delevingne on Only Murders in the Building season 2?

Is there any one thing you’re most excited for? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for other updates you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Hulu.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







