The Bear season 2: Is it renewed or canceled over at Hulu, FX?

Following the premiere today on Hulu, will The Bear be renewed for a season 2? Or, is this the end for the FX production?

We know that on the surface, there’s a lot to love when it comes to the series. You’ve got a great cast led by Jeremy Allen White — this is his first major series since the end of Shameless, and we know that he put his absolute all into this role. Studying the culinary world can be a deep-dive for an actor who wants to take it seriously, and we absolutely know that he did that.

Critical reception has been strong so far for The Bear, whether it be White’s performance or the accuracy that the show tries to present the subject matter. While the show is technically a comedy, there’s also a lot of tension and drama that comes out of this kitchen. There’s a real emotional undercurrent to the sandwich shop and what makes it so important to both the family and the city of Chicago.

Unfortunately, for the time being there is no confirmation of a season 2, but we feel reasonably optimistic that it’s going to happen. The biggest cause for hope right now is simply that the show is going to gain an audience over time. It’s not premiering with a ton of attention all around it, but we do think positive word-of-mouth is going to help it tremendously. We wish personally that Hulu adopted a different release structure for The Bear to keep it around in conversation for a lengthy period of time. Our preference would be for the show to have launched with a few episodes today, and then aired one a week until we got to the end.

Provided that a renewal is announced soon, it is possible that The Bear season 2 could premiere at some point in 2023. Time will tell with that.

Do you want to see The Bear season 2 happen over at Hulu?

