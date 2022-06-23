Obi-Wan Kenobi season 2: Is Ewan McGregor open to multiple seasons?

We feel like it’s been firmly established at this point that Ewan McGregor is open to doing an Obi-Wan Kenobi season 2. So what about a season 3? It doesn’t quite feel like he’s ready to abandon the role anytime soon, and we’re more than happy with that.

Within a new interview with British GQ, the actor behind the title role indicated that he’d love to actually come back to this part here and there, and this doesn’t have to be a role that he does for one more occasion and that’s it: “I really hope we do another … If I could do one of these every now and again — I’d just be happy about it.”

It is hard to interpret anything Ewan is saying here as much of a surprise. Let’s frame it in this way: If you had a chance to come back and do more Star Wars, wouldn’t you? It’s such a fantastic world to be a part of and there are so many opportunities to stretch your imagination.

As reported yesterday, though, the major obstacle in having a season 2 is finding the right story that doesn’t shatter the canon. For us personally, the easiest solution is to send Obi-Wan in a completely different direction where he gets to take on challenges that are totally new. Maybe you could fold Vader in here at some point, but we think it’d be good for the series at this point to drift away from the Skywalker saga for a time.

