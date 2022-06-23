House of the Dragon gets the early Funko Pop! treatment

Just in case you were curious, HBO and Funko are already banking big on House of the Dragon being a hit. After all, Pop! figures have already been planned for the show!

If you look to the bottom of this article, you can see the full collection of figures tied to the Game of Thrones prequel; they are all currently up for pre-order, with the release coming later this year. Given the massive success of Game of Thrones and also Pop! figures themed after the show, none of this comes as a surprise.

House of the Dragon is of course poised to premiere on HBO this August, and we don’t personally expect it to draw the same numbers as the original Game of Thrones. With that being said, this isn’t some sort of slight on the series. It’s just inevitable that prequels and spin-offs are not going to be as popular, and this one also has the challenge of following up a fairly polarizing series finale. With that being said, it’s got political intrigue, violence, and fire — what more could you want if you like this franchise?

For those pretty unfamiliar with the Funko Pop! industry, values can range widely on each individual figure. Often, it’s based on the number of units produced and the demand for that specific thing. For example, there are easily some Game of Thrones Pop! figures you can find online for under $10 used. However, some others easily can exceed $100. The most expensive one we’ve seen in our experience is a variant of Ned Stark with a detachable head, which has sold for over $1,000 on occasion. Who knows how valuable some of these will be?

Welcome To The Age of Dragons! The pursuit of legacy begins. Show your allegiance to your favorite Game of Thrones: House of the Dragon characters by adding them to Pop! collection today. https://t.co/lmYyUZbU5q #Funko #FunkoPOP pic.twitter.com/4gpJVomkLu — Funko (@OriginalFunko) June 22, 2022

