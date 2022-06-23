The Chi season 5 premiere spoilers: More on ‘Overnight Celebrity’

It’s been a long time coming, but The Chi season 5 premiere is coming this Friday — or at least that’s the case if you watch on the app! There’s a ton of awesome stuff to look forward to from start to finish, though a lot of it is liable to make you rather emotional as well. This season is going to be one about love, but also advancement and characters making steps towards the future.

There has been a lot of heartbreak and trauma with some of these characters — we’re not ever going to get over what happened to Kiesha. We know that The Chi is inherently a drama, but can’t there be some reasons to smile this go-around? We’re at least hoping for some optimism and positive energy to be dispersed through some of these stories.

If you want a few specific on the premiere now, here’s what we can tell you; the title is “Overnight Celebrity,” and the synopsis below has more news all about it:

Emmett attempts to win Tiff back. Kiesha looks to start a new chapter for her and her son. Kevin takes his passion to a new level. Jake tries out for the basketball team. Papa’s announcement at the school pep rally quickly takes a turn for the worse. Jada hits a roadblock in her relationship with Suede. Trig takes a major step while continuing his efforts to protect the community. Douda and an old face return to visit Tracy. Season premiere.

We’re not sure that Emmett will actually win back Tiff in this episode, just like we’re not sure Trig is going to achieve what he wants to right away. The Chi is a marathon rather than a sprint. Characters will get some of what they want, but you know that it’s going to take time.

Related – Check out even more news when it comes to The Chi right now

Where do you think some things are going to be going as we move into The Chi season 5 premiere?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back around — we’ve got some other updates around the bend here that we don’t want you to miss. (Photo: Showtime.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







