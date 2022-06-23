Winning Time season 2 spoilers: Who EP details timeline, theme

We know that there is going to be a season 2 coming for HBO’s Winning Time. So what will it look like? The series has the challenging of picking up where season 1 left off, plus also keeping the drama high when the majority of viewers already know the end result.

Moving into season 2, we’re going to be coming off of an emotional high featuring Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Magic Johnson. The Lakers are now becoming one of the biggest events in sports, and according to a report from Deadline the new season will span the 1980-81 season. Here is what co-creator Max Borenstein had to say about the story that is being crafted:

Second season is where the superheroes don the costumes from Pat Riley to Jeanie Buss … they all really come into their own iconic ways.

So really, this season is going to be about the behind-the-scenes faces just as much as the stars on the court, not that this should really come as much of a surprise from what we saw in season 1. We’re going to learn more about who these people were (or at least through the lens of the dramatization), plus also some other challenges associated with building a dynasty.

The funny thing is that Winning Time could really go on for several more years if HBO wants it to, given that the Jeff Pearlman book (which serves as the basis for the show) covers events all the way to the early 1990’s. How long it lasts here will likely be based on viewership. Season 1 may have been polarizing when it comes to historical accuracy, but there’s no denying the entertainment value that it brought week in and week out.

