Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 5 episode 13 spoilers: A new Mike?

Tomorrow night on MTV, the wait is over: Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 5 episode 13 is set to air on MTV! We’re expecting a lot of drama from start to finish here, but also some more silliness. This is what happens with Mike gets a new hairdo and also learns some tea about Angelina that he (of course) is ready to start spreading around to the rest of the group.

Before we go any further, check out the full Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 5 episode 13 synopsis below:

Mike learns that blondes have more fun, Pauly takes over Madison Square Garden, and group chat is lit when pictures surface of Angelina in Mexico with a man who’s not her husband.

The first thing that we should note here is that some of this Angelina stuff is tied to her upcoming show All-Star Shore, which serves as a nice bit of cross-promotion. We know that in real team, she and her husband are no longer together, but that may not have anything to do with what’s going on in this episode. We just know that The Situation has a tendency to stir the pot.

In the end, be prepared for the new season to feature the cast out a little bit more in the world; with restrictions being lifted at the time of production, this should feel a little bit more like the earlier seasons of Family Vacation than what we’ve had as of late. (Some of these seasons have been a little bit weird, but we’re grateful that we’ve just had an opportunity to watch them — escapism goes a long way these days.)

