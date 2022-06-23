Perry Mason season 2 premiere date: Will news arrive soon at HBO?

What in the world is the Perry Mason season 2 premiere date going to be at HBO? We’ve been waiting a long time for it already! We know that production has been going on for a good while now and with that in mind, we have hope that something will be coming out soon.

Unfortunately, the network has yet to confirm anything in regards to a season 2 start date, but there are a few assumptions that we can start to make based on some of what we know right now. Take, for example, the fact that the network has Westworld lined up for the next several weeks and then after that, they have House of the Dragon for the month of August. Basically, they’ve got a huge chunk of programming that they can commit to for the next little while and after that, we’ll see some of what the future holds.

Given that House of the Dragon is set to run for ten episodes, that should take it easily into October. At this point, it’s possible HBO could look to start off the Matthew Rhys series. It should be ready by about that point, and that could help the network bridge the gap to some of their other high-profile shows. Think in terms of The Last of Us, which recently completed shooting leading up to a 2023 release. Meanwhile, the fourth season of Succession will be filming this summer, and there is another high-profile season of True Detective in the works starring Jodie Foster. Beyond all of that you will have a chance to see more of Euphoria, but that may not come until 2024.

So long as the new Perry Mason is a lot like we got the first go-around, we’ll be happy. The only thing that feels pretty clear is that we won’t have Tatiana Maslany; she’s too busy transforming into She-Hulk these days.

