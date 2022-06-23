Succession season 4 premiere date: Why HBO feels zero pressure

Succession season 4 does not have a premiere date at present over at HBO, and nor will it for the immediate future. The show will need to get either deep into production or at the end of it before some more information is announced here.

With that being said, is there ever going to be a time when the network starts chomping at the bit to give some more information? Is there pressure to actually deliver a premiere date fairly soon?

Watch our full review for the Succession season 3 finale! There’s so much to get into here, and we highly suggest you dive into that below. Once you do, remember SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for even more coverage; we will have reviews for season 4, as well.

We don’t think the answer here is all that complicated at all: No. From our vantage point, there is ZERO pressure when it comes to the network opting to reveal anything. Pending some enormous surprise, the wait between season 3 and 4 is already going to be less than the wait between season 2 and 3. Meanwhile, HBO has seen already with some of its shows that long breaks don’t impact ratings. Heck, we just saw with Stranger Things over on Netflix that’s getting its best ratings ever after a HUGE delay.

The big takeaway from all of this is that HBO can absolutely take their time, and they may not even announce a premiere date until close to the end of the year (if then). We’d feel lucky if new episodes kick off within the first few months of the new year; we absolutely think a patient approach is 100% best. (It’s just hard to be patient when you consider the awesome way that season 3 ended.)

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Succession right now

What do you think the Succession season 4 premiere date is eventually going to be at HBO?

Share some of your ideas on the subject now in the comments! Once you do that, stick around for even more updates. (Photo: HBO.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







