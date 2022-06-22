Magnum PI season 5: What could come alongside revival news?

As many of you out there are aware if you’re a long-time reader, we have been major advocates in getting to see a Magnum PI season 5 happen. Things have been quieter over the past week, but there are some assumptions we can still make. NBC and/or USA have emerged as top contenders to revive the show, and negotiations are apparently in a pretty advanced stage. That means that the studio/networks are really getting into issues related to budget. It’s good news in that things are serious; however, we are also well-aware that in a situation like this, we could also see everything crumble in just a matter of moments.

For the sake of this piece, though, we want to be optimistic. Let’s say that the revival news does come out over the next couple of weeks; what could we see announced alongside it? Just what is there to be specifically psyched about? We do think there are a few different things to consider here.

We think that the first thing that will be revealed beyond a renewal is what the man is when it comes to a possible release. If it is NBC who picks up the show, for example, we feel like there will be an announcement stating that the series won’t come until 2023. That’s because 1) they already have a fall schedule set and 2) it may take a little bit of time to get pre-production and the writing process going again. We don’t expect filming to start as early as it has in the past non seasons not impacted by the global health crisis.

Is there a chance that we could hear about an episode count, as well? Maybe, but we also wouldn’t be surprised if NBC/whoever picks the show up wants to be reasonably flexible with that — at least if it is possible. We tend to think that we’d get at least 10-13 episodes for a revived season, and maybe more on network TV.

If Magnum PI gets revived, what other news do you hope to hear about?

