MasterChef season 12 episode 6: Enter the Coast Guard

Next week on MasterChef season 12 episode 6, you are going to be seeing the return of another franchise staple. This time around, it is seeing the remaining home cooks having to prepare a massive meal for a large group of people!

As the title above gives away, the group in question this time around is the Coast Guard, people who absolutely deserve all of this and then some. Trying to satisfy such a large crowd is not easy, even if these contestants are largely familiar with what this is like.

There are a number of components that go into doing a successful team challenge. One of the most obvious ones is delegation; it’s not just about cooking when you have this many mouths to feed! Everyone has to be responsible for a part of the operation, and it is so easy to trip up and have things go a little bit haywire. There’s also figuring out the proper meal-plan, since you don’t want to create a plate that is too unreasonable to get done in a short period of time. You can’t play it safe, but if you try to do too much you’re inevitably going to be serving up WAY too many flawed dishes that are on some level incomplete.

In the past, we have been somewhat frustrated by the regimented approach to this show, where we see the same sort of challenges every single season in some form. Here, we’re not actually that upset about it. Just think of it like this — it’s an opportunity to see if any of these contestants will learn from their past mistakes. There’s a reason why all of them failed to win the last time, and this is a chance to turn around their fate.

