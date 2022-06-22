Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date: How could Apple TV+ surprise us?

Odds are, you are sitting around eagerly awaiting a Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date at Apple TV+; on other news, you’re just like us! We’ve been waiting for quite a while now to get more news on what the future could hold for the Jason Sudeikis comedy, which could be entering its final season.

At this point, there is absolutely no denying that this series is a global hit; with that in mind, you also should not be surprised if we end up seeing the aforementioned streaming service plan some sort of big surprise around it. If there is a way to create an even bigger splash around the first episode, we absolutely expect Apple to do it.

So what could we anticipate seeing here? One idea would be to launch the new season on a Wednesday or some sort of unusual time in order to raise further attention. (Typically, the show tends to come out on Fridays.) Meanwhile, another possibility here is that they choose to give multiple episodes the first week or create a longer-than-expected premiere. The streaming service knows already that fans have been waiting a long time, and they’ll be waiting so much longer still until the fall. (Production is still ongoing, so a summer premiere feels pretty unlikely.)

One other thing we wouldn’t be shocked by? Apple potentially saving Ted Lasso so that it premieres alongside another show that they want to give a performance boost to. If this series is going away this year, they have to give viewers incentive to stick around. While they have some other hits in The Morning Show and Severance, we wouldn’t say that any of them are on the level of the soccer comedy right now. If season 3 can help to boost some numbers, they’d probably be thrilled from top to bottom.

