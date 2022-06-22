Yellowjackets season 2 spoilers: Show EPs tease answers ahead

While there may not be a top of specifics out there in regards to Yellowjackets season 2 and what lies ahead, there is one thing that is definitely a sure thing. You are going to get answers to some of the series’ big mysteries. That includes on the Antler Queen scenes in the past, and also what is happening when it comes to Lottie being around in the present.

Will you for-sure get all of these answers this season? That is far from a sure thing. However, you can rest assured that they will be coming at some point.

Speaking within a new piece over at Variety, co-showrunner Bart Nickerson makes it clear that the writers are not just setting out to tease viewers for the simple sake of doing so. They will be bringing you more information, and it’s largely a matter of when we get to the point where some of that info is handed down: “We, as a show, won’t tease the audience with things … I hate that as a viewer.”

When it comes to season 2 in particular, the primary things we want answers to are Lottie’s whereabouts and if any other characters from the wilderness are still around in the present. We think Van is certainly a possibility, but we’re also left to wonder why these characters don’t all talk to each other still. How bad do things really get in the past? It’s possible that what we saw with the Antler Queen near the end of the season 1 premiere is really just scratching the surface of the drama ahead.

