House of the Dragon key art features Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen

As you await the launch of House of the Dragon on HBO on Sunday, August 21, there’s a lot of great stuff to look forward to. You’ll have to wait to see at least some of that, but we do at least have a rather fantastic new poster that’s worth checking out below.

In this, you can see front and center Emma D’Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, the woman who may very much end up being the main character for the series. We know that this show is set a long time before the events of Game of Thrones, and could revolve largely around the heyday of House Targeryan — both the dangerous highs and lows. Of course, it makes sense for an enormous dragon to be in the backdrop of everything you’re seeing here.

Over the course of House of the Dragon, we anticipate learning more about the forces at play, but also what each one of these individual family members is like. There are still a lot of things we’ve still yet to learn, even if we know to some extent where things are going with Daenerys eventually becoming a main character many years down the road in the timeline.

We know that this has been a big week for this franchise, with the news coming out last week that there is a show in development starring Kit Harington as Jon Snow. It’s sometimes harder for prequels to generate that same sort of buzz, but Better Call Saul has absolutely shown that it’s possible a million times over.

