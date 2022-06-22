The Flash season 8 episode 20 (finale) spoilers: Can Barry recover?

Next week is going to bring The Flash season 8 episode 20 to The CW, and we have to prepare now for carnage from top to bottom. “Negative, Part Two” is the season finale, and we’ve got a showdown coming that could be one of Barry’s biggest yet.

We’ve said this a few times over the past few weeks, but it’s worth repeating that in the early days, this episode was planned as a possible series finale. They’ve tweaked some things now that they know there is a season 9, but we do expect a lot of huge moments still nonetheless. We’ve seen a slow build towards this with some of the cameos already, and we do assume Barry’s going to need more help than ever to stop what is in front of him.

To get a few more details about the upcoming story, go ahead and check out The Flash season 8 episode 20 synopsis below:

SEASON FINALE – With The Flash (Grant Gustin) still reeling from everything that just happened, the rest of the team rallies to support him when he needs it the most. The series also stars Jesse L. Martin, Candice Patton, Danielle Panabaker, Danielle Nicolet, Kayla Compton and Brandon McKnight Marcus Stokes directed the episode written by Eric Wallace (#820). Original airdate 6/29/2022. Every episode of THE FLASH will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

While we don’t know if we can necessarily guarantee a full-fledged cliffhanger at the end of all this, we do think there’s going to be SOME sort of tease as to what the next season will look like. There’s a pretty-good chance that season 9 will be the final season; as a matter of fact, we’re assuming that for the time being.

