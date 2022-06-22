Animal Kingdom season 6 episode 3: Catherine questions galore

Animal Kingdom season 6 episode 3 is going to be airing Sunday as a part of a two-hour event, and we tend to think that things are going to get a little bit crazy. As a matter of fact, we assume that they have to!

While in the first two episodes we saw a little bit of peace for Shawn Hatosy’s Pope in the form of a skate ramp, there is unfortunately that other shoe that could drop at just about any moment. We are speaking here of course about Catherine Belen’s body being discovered. This is the sort of event that could change the entire show, but it was oddly not mentioned in the first two episodes.

Check out our new Animal Kingdom video! Take a look below to see everything we thought about the epic premiere event. Once you do, be sure to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more reviews throughout the season.

One of the things we tend to know here is that investigations take time, and the danger for Pope right now is just oblivious he is to the whole thing. He and the Cody Boys are out currently living their lives and making big steps! However, the Catherine case could rear its head at any moment, and to us, we think that this tension will be front and center within this next episode. All things considered, it really has to be before too long to have time to pay it off!

Once Pope is aware of what’s happening, this is where the danger starts to hit that next level. It’s an interesting double-edged sword in that Pope was largely a creation of Smurf, and there is some good underneath the surface. However, that does not absolve him of any guilt for what’s been done.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Animal Kingdom, including another look at the future

What do you think is going to happen moving into Animal Kingdom season 6 episode 3?

Have any big predictions? Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for other updates. (Photo: TNT.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







