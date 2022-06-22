1923 premiere date hopes: When will Yellowstone prequel arrive?

Yesterday, the news was confirmed that the latest Yellowstone prequel has undergone a name change; 1932 is now 1923.

Ironically, not that much has changed when it comes to the story itself. There will still be an element of the Great Depression here, but there are a few different things that are shifting. Montana was actually a place where the depression began a little earlier, and also where there was Prohibition and the aftermath of World War I sweeping across the land. All of this will factor heavily in the story, which helps to allow the name change to make even more sense.

So when is the show actually going to premiere? Odds are, you’ll be waiting for at least a good while. Paramount+ this week re-confirmed that the plan is for 1923 to come on the air at some point in December; we tend to think that they will use Yellowstone season 5 as a launching pad, largely because it makes the most sense for them to do that. Why not use one show to further promote the other?

Of course, this premiere date requires that the cast and crew get to work fairly soon, and we do know that is poised to happen this summer. As of right now Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren are the two top-level stars, and we assume that some more people will be added in the coming weeks. The show already has SO much going for it just to ensure that Paramount+ gets a lot of subscribers. Who knows? It could even break some of the records set originally by 1883. It’s also setting the bar sky-high for any other sort of prequel that could come out in the future. Does anyone else think that a 1963 is possible on some level after all of this?

