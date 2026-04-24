Fargo season 6: Noah Hawley hints at possible renewal, future

We have known for a good while now that a Fargo season 6 is likely to happen at some point, and it is really just a matter of when.

After all, consider some of the following here. Creator Noah Hawley is already working on a couple of other projects, whether it be an Alien: Earth season 2 or a TV version of the Far Cry universe. Those do take up a lot of time and yet, it does not appear as thought either he or FX are ready to give up on this yet.

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Speaking to Deadline, Hawley indicated that there are still discussions about coordinating another season of the show:

“Those are conversations that are still ongoing – where it could fit … hope to have an announcement about it soon. It’s great to see the enthusiasm is still there.”

Ultimately, our general feeling is that if we are lucky, we are going to be learning at least a little bit more when it comes to the future of the series by the time we move into the summer or the fall. Because this is a show that is highly dependent on filming in colder climates, we do not think it would be able to film until late this fall or in the middle of the winter anyway.

Are we fine with a long wait between seasons?

Absolutely, since it gives Hawley the time in order to perfect the story. We would argue that season 5, which feature the likes of Juno Temple as well as Jon Hamm, was the best thing that the show has done since at least the second season. It has us more confident in whatever the future could now hold, though we may be waiting a good while still in order to see it.

Do you want to see a Fargo season 6 announced soon at FX?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates soon.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

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