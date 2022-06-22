Ted Lasso season 3: Could we have an extended premiere?

With each passing day we’re a little bit closer to the Ted Lasso season 3 premiere, even though no actual date has been announced as of yet.

Be sure to follow Matt and Jess TV on Instagram HERE!

Will that change soon? There’s a reasonable chance of that, but we’re here to talk more about the premiere episode itself than when it will air.

Given the rumors that season 3 could be the final one over on Apple TV+, we do think that Jason Sudeikis and the rest of the cast are going to pull out all of the stops. The storytelling will become more ambitious, and we saw a lot of that in season 2 as run times became less and less important. The same goes for the obvious placement of jokes.

Is there a good chance that the season 3 premiere will be “extended” in some way? Absolutely, but we don’t think it’ll necessarily be promoted as such. We wouldn’t be shocked if it runs for a good 40 minutes just because that’s what the story dictates. There will be a lot to catch up on in between where AFC Richmond is at now and also Nate being the manager over at West Ham. If this is the end, we also need to start having a setup for what the endgame could really look like here. (Our prediction is still that Ted eventually goes back to America to be closer to his son — it’s either that or his son / his ex move overseas.)

Ultimately, the expectations are going to be sky-high for this season no matter what the run times are. This is, of course, the end result of having such an enormous hit! Viewers will want to see these taken to the next level, both in terms of comedy and also emotional moments sprinkled in throughout.

Related – Check out some more news when it comes to Ted Lasso right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to the Ted Lasso season 3 premiere?

Do you think we’ll get a longer episode? Share right now in the comments! Once you do that, come back for some other updates that you do not want to miss. (Photo: Apple TV+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







