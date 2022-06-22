The Flash season 8 episode 19 photo: New look at Fast Track costume!

Tomorrow night is set to bring us The Flash season 8 episode 19 on The CW, so why not check out one of the most exciting parts now?

Be sure to follow Matt and Jess TV on Instagram HERE!

At the end of this past episode, we had a chance to see Dr. Meena Dhawan figure out a way to better understand her speed and how to properly channel it. Just like Barry Allen has Iris as his rock, Meena has Eobard Thawne. This (hopefully) is not the same version of Thawne that we’ve seen before; he is kind and supportive. Not only does he love Meena, but he was willing to put his own superhero dreams aside in order to see her shine.

Now, there’s a chance that Meena can do that fully as she dons the Fast Track alter ego. The image above is the first official look via The CW of her costume, and of course it is reminiscent of the look that is there for her in the comics. There are some similarities to the Black Flash suit, but that’s kinda inevitable given that both of the characters wear black costumes. Sometimes, you really don’t have to overthink superhero suits; this one works perfectly for who Meena is, and we hope that she’s really able to be an asset in the final two episodes of the season.

Based on what could be happening during “Negative, Part One,” we’re pretty certain that Barry is going to need all of the help that he can get. Remember that there’s something big happening with the version of Eobard currently on Lian Yu. Is there a chance that the Reverse Flash comes back? It sounds already like we’re gearing up for the biggest speedster showdown we’ve had in a while, and there’s a chance that this could lead into season 9.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Flash right now

What do you want to see from Fast Track on The Flash season 8 episode 19?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Once you do just that, be sure to keep coming back for some other updates on the series. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







