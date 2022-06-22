America’s Got Talent: Mayyas Dance Crew & Sofia Vergara golden buzzer!

At the start of tonight’s America’s Got Talent episode, we learned that Sofia Vergara was pressing her Golden Buzzer! Now, let’s introduce Mayyas. They are a unique, wonderful dance crew who wowed the audience the moment that they stepped on stage.

If you are familiar with the rest of Got Talent all over the world, then you know that Mayyas have a history performing on these shows. We’ve never faulted an act for that; global exposure is an amazing thing! Also, as this show frequently reminds us, this is the “biggest stage in the world.” Everyone should want to be on here doing what they love!

Throughout the show, we saw little teases of what they could do, including Simon Cowell suggesting they are one of the best acts we’ve ever seen in this category. We do think that they are nothing short of sensational. These women are from Lebanon and they are working for a cause greater than themselves; they are showing that women can do anything.

What we especially love about this routine is how it felt as though they thought every single part of this through, including where the judges sat! There was thought, coordination, and of course passion here from top to bottom. We’ve never seen something like this on the show before, both in terms of technique and commitment. It’s also one of the few dance crews who still managed to surprise from start to finish.

Because of this Golden Buzzer, we know now that Mayyas have a one-way ticket to the live shows. We’re very-much curious to see what they can do there! Of course, they’ll have a chance to deliver something totally different from what we’ve seen before. Dance groups haven’t traditionally won this series, but there’s a first time for everything, right? We’d love this to be when the trend gets bucked.

