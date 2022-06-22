America’s Got Talent: Meet Ethan Jan, Rubik’s Cube master

Tonight marked the fourth America’s Got Talent audition show of the season, and the show kicked off with a lot of energy! The Cubcakes were a really fun dance act, and they did an excellent job of winning the judges over. (Also, we hope that they helped to make Sofia Vergara forget about falling down when she first came out to the studio.)

Be sure to follow Matt and Jess TV on Instagram HERE!

Following that, we had a pretty unique performance from Ethan Jan. We had a feeling as to what the Cubcakes were going to do the moment that they came out on stage. Ethan, however, was a little bit unexpected. When we first heard that he was a Rubik’s Cube master, it was easy to groan at this. We’ve seen that so many times! Then, he started to do it behind his back, and then also while juggling them. This was incredibly unique! There was a circus-act element to what he did, and also a good bit of showmanship.

The funniest thing about Ethan was his demeanor before the performance, given that he didn’t seem altogether excited about what he was about to do. Then, he came out and managed to find a proper way to blow the audience away. Who doesn’t love to be shocked?

As for how far a guy like Ethan can really go on this show, we think that for the time being, there’s still a certain element of mystery there! If we can continue to find some great ways to reinvent what he’s bringing to the stage, he could be able to last for a long time. However, he doesn’t have that surprise factor anymore so he’ll have to think even further outside the box.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to America’s Got Talent right now

What did you think about the way that tonight’s America’s Got Talent kicked off with Ethan Jan and Cubcakes?

Which one did you enjoy the most? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back for all sorts of other updates. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







