Big Brother 24: What is Julie Chen Moonves trying to tease?

The premiere of Big Brother 24 is coming to CBS in just over two weeks, and we absolutely imagine some great stuff will be coming. What would summer be without this show? We’re bracing for a great cast and some interesting twists — and until some of that is revealed, we’re going to be left wondering about some super-cryptic messages courtesy of Julie Chen Moonves.

Earlier today, the show’s host shared the image on Twitter below, which also claims it contains some clues as to what could be coming this season. The dress she’s wearing looks to be the same one that we’ve got in the key art above, and it’s hard to tell anything on the basis of that alone. You could argue that Julie’s butterfly ring is a sign that we could be getting some sort of garden-themed house; or, that we’re going to see a less crazy house here in general.

Or, what is Julie looking at? Is it the sky? Will the house have some sort of blue-sky motif? This is the sort of thing that happens when you’re eagerly awaiting a season to come back.

Here is what we know for certain — new episodes are airing again starting July 6, and there is going to be a live move-in that allows us to see the very onset of the game. We’ve noted this before, but we’re always going to prefer this show when we get to see as much of the gameplay from the start as possible. Some press releases have hinted that we’re going to be seeing a cast of all-new players for the second straight season, but we’ll believe that more when we see it. We just think it’s WAY too early for returnees given that All-Stars was two years ago and there are Big Brother alum already competing on The Challenge USA.

What are you the most interested in seeing on Big Brother 24 when it premieres?

It’s giving First Day of #Summer and 2️⃣ Weeks until #BB24 ☀️☀️ But can you spot any clues 👀🕵🏻‍♀️🏡#SummerSolstice2022 pic.twitter.com/WLUspuxmB3 — Julie Chen Moonves (@JCMoonves) June 21, 2022

