Dark Winds renewed for season 2 at AMC after just two airings!

After just two airings on AMC, we’re thrilled to be sharing some absolutely awesome news: More is coming when it comes to Dark Winds. The network has ordered a six-episode season 2, and that means more opportunities to dive into these characters and what is a truly unique show.

For those who don’t know, the series is based on the Leaphorn & Chee books written by Tony Hillerman, and is made in close collaboration with the Navajo Nation and also features a fantastic cast led by Zahn McClarnon. We would assume that the new season will dive further into the source material, but also some of these characters and life around the reservation.

In a statement about the news, here is what AMC Studios entertainment president Dan McDermott had to say:

“This once-in-a-lifetime creative team and cast have delivered something truly special with Dark Winds … We can’t wait to share the rest of this thrill ride of a first season with the fans and follow Joe Leaphorn and Jim Chee into a second season on AMC and AMC+ next year … Overwhelming gratitude to our entire production team and a special thanks to executive producers Robert Redford, George R.R. Martin, Chris Eyre and of course Zahn McClarnon, who also leads the cast and brings humanity, authority and the wisdom of richly lived experiences to everything he does.”

It’s nice to get a mention in there of when season 2 will premiere, as that signals that we’re not going to have some enormously-long hiatus that keeps us waiting forever to see more of what’s coming up next. We also just appreciate that moving forward this season, we don’t have to sit around with some anxiety where we’re unsure what the future will hold.

