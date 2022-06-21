Only Murders in the Building season 2 teaser: High stakes ahead!

We know that Only Murders in the Building season 2 is going to be premiering on Hulu in just one week — and yes, it’s an absolute given that things are going to get insane. Bunny is dead, but who is responsible? Who is framing Charles, Mabel, and Oliver?

While the latest season 2 teaser below doesn’t necessarily give answers, it does set the stage for a good bit of the madness to come…

In this video, you can see our three heroes played by Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez all surveying the field, trying to figure out precisely who is the main adversary they need to focus their attention on. We don’t think that this is going to be an easy journey for them this time — it could be an exponentially tougher case to figure out! Remember that who did this likely assumed they’d be investigated intently (they had to know about the podcast), so they probably covered their tracks rather well. Did they really know they’d be able to frame Mabel so effectively? That’s a big question to ponder over for now.

Early reviews do suggest that season still has the charm and the humor of the first go-around, and just from the teaser alone, everyone seems to be embracing how meta all of this is. Remember that the trio is producing the second season of their podcast, while we are simultaneously watching the second season play out.

The stakes are raised for my neighbors this season… #OnlyMurdersOnHulu pic.twitter.com/IO9SLtvq5P — 🧩 Only Murders returns June 28 🕵🏻‍♀️ (@OnlyMurdersHulu) June 20, 2022

