The Boys season 3 episode 6: The hype reaches another level!

In just a matter of days The Boys season 3 episode 6 is going to be here, and we can’t even begin to say how excited and/or nervous we are. This episode is arguably the most anticipated of the series, not that this should be a surprise given the event that is front and center for it.

Let’s just go ahead and say that things are going to get nuts, and that this episode is 100% not for the faint of heart.

One thing we can go ahead and say about it? It’s the favorite episode so far from Jack Quaid, and that opinion seems to be shared by his co-star Antony Starr. Meanwhile, The Boys tried to get a special hashtag emoji of an eggplant wearing a cape for the episode, but Twitter wouldn’t let that happen.

We know entering this episode that a LOT is going to be made of all of the over-the-top scenes featuring things and body parts we can’t even begin to describe here. Yet, there is still a definite possibility that this story could find a way to surprise. The important thing about The Boys is that a lot of these characters (well, maybe not Homelander) do have their sympathetic sides, and there could be some emotional moments placed within the madness.

Of course, our fear is almost that there’s TOO much hype — but is there really such a thing when you consider what we’re talking about here?

How crazy do you think things are going to get entering The Boys season 3 episode 6?

