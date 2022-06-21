Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 2: When to expect premiere details

We know that there’s a lot of good stuff to prepare for when it comes to Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 2 — after all, the first season was electric! We’re desperate to get more news as soon as possible, but the hard truth is that the show’s not coming back until August 14. That’s almost two months away still!

There are going to be opportunities to learn more about the upcoming story, but when is there going to be a chance to get more insight on the premiere! Will there be an official synopsis for that out there before too long?

Based on the way in which we’ve seen some details revealed in the past for past seasons, it’s our feeling that we’ll see a synopsis for season 2 episode 1 in early August. We doubt it will be substantial, but that could still prove quite useful when it comes to laying the groundwork for the story to come. This new season is going to start by allowing us to better understand what happened to Kanan after being sent out of New York City. What’s Raq going to do without him around? Meanwhile, what’s Detective Howard plotting on the other side of his recovery?

Even if we know how Kanan’s story ends, one of the great things about this show is that there are a lot of different twists and turns with the other characters. 50 Cent’s character was not altogether forthcoming in the original Power about what happened to a lot of these people, so there’s still room for a great deal of mystery across the board.

