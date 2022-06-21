Roswell, New Mexico season 4 episode 3: Where is Jones?

Just in case you wanted Roswell, New Mexico season 4 episode 3 to deliver a fantastic surprise, we got in in the closing seconds. After all, we’ve now learned that Jones is gone!

We don’t have to tell you why this is a problem; more than likely, you watched all of season 3. Also, it makes perfect sense for the writers to embark along a new mystery now with him. This is the final season and regardless of if the writers knew that at the time the show was planning things out here, we know that this is one of the most important foils in the overall lore. Plus, it’s not even like you have to bring back an additional actor to make things work! For Nathan Dean, we imagine that it will be a thrill to dive back into this role again — provided, of course, that we actually get to see him and he’s not just vanished off the face of the planet.

The best part about a show like Roswell, New Mexico is that with Jones now in the wind, you could write in almost anything and have it be believable. There’s such an element of imagination present here!

As for how fans will probably react to seeing this character back around, we do tend to think that the end result is going to be a little bit mixed. There are a lot of people who loved season 3 and Dean’s portrayal, but there may also be some who wanted to see the show move forward into totally-new territory. For us personally, we’re at least willing to see just what the creative team has cooked up.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Roswell, New Mexico right away, including when the show comes back

What did you think about the events of Roswell, New Mexico season 4 episode 3 overall?

What do you think is going on here in regards to Jones? Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, stay here at the site for all sorts of other updates. (Photo: The CW.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







