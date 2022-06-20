Jack Ryan season 3 premiere date: How will it be announced?

It feels pretty clear at this point that much of the internet wants a Jack Ryan season 3 premiere date. After all, why wouldn’t you? The John Krasinski series has been off the air for a long time, and we do think we’re inching closer to some news coming out.

Given how big the Amazon drama is, don’t you think that the company is going to go for some sort of epic announcement? We do, and we already have a feeling of what it could look like.

Even if the streaming service doesn’t not release a full trailer of what’s coming up next alongside a date, we do tend to think we’ll get at least a teaser with a few different hints as to what the story could be. Think in terms of the setting, where the title character is, and the challenges that now await him. Getting Krasinski some solid air time right away has to be the top priority, and we even think this will serve as a reset-of-sorts for the show. Not only is a new teaser a chance to recruit some new fans, but you have to imagine a lot of people out there will have forgotten the events of the first two seasons over the past couple of years.

While we await a premiere-date announcement for season 3 (we’re expecting something by the end of the summer), Jack Ryan is all-systems-go on a season 4. That is currently set to be the final season and after that, we’re potentially going to be seeing a spin-off starring Michael Peña. It’s too far down the road right now to say a lot more about it, but at least this is something to keep on your radar.

What are you most excited to see on Jack Ryan season 3 when it premieres?

