The Gilded Age season 2 premiere date: When will it be revealed?

Given that The Gilded Age season 2 is currently in production, is it really too early to talk premiere dates? Or, at the very least, can we have a conversation as to when something more will be announced?

Based on everything that we’ve seen so far, one thing feels reasonably clear: HBO is intent to get the next batch of episodes out in the reasonably-near future. It’s somewhat ironic in a way, given that the series first took years to get off the ground. Julian Fellowes is luckily a fairly prolific writer, and we saw with Downton Abbey already that he had the ability to put together a season’s worth of television in a year.

If we were to assume that season 2 will arrive in early 2023 (which seems likely at this point), there’s a reasonably good chance that we could get some sort of formal premiere-date announcement a little later this year. That would more than likely be accompanied by a trailer, or at least something to give us a little bit more of a sense of where things are going to be going for here.

If you have not seen some of the news as of yet, we already know that season 2 is going to be more densely populated when it comes to main characters than anything that we saw back in season 1; we’re thoroughly excited to see more of this society and how characters contend with both wealth and their place in society. The reality here is that we’re seeing the rise of power players rather than the slow decline; it is one of the things that makes this show fundamentally different from Downton Abbey.

