Succession season 4 premiere date: How will HBO give us first tease?

We can start off this article by saying we’re going to be waiting for a while to get a Succession season 4 premiere date. While there are reports out there saying that production will kick off this month, no one has confirmed anything as of this writing! Instead, we’re in the midst of waiting game for more information, and it looks less and less likely that the series will air on HBO this year.

No matter when the show does come back on the air, it does at least feel like one thing is clear: How the network is going to present what lies ahead.

Watch our full review for the Succession season 3 finale! There’s so much to get into here, and we highly suggest you dive into that below. Once you do, remember SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for even more coverage; we will have reviews for season 4, as well.

Think back to the end of season 3 for a moment — the big twist wasn’t just that Logan Roy’s children are now against him; it’s also that his most loyal soldier now seems to be Tom! Shiv’s own husband is now on the opposite side of things, and we gotta think that this is going to lead to some really interesting wrinkles in their marriage.

When the premiere date for season 4 is announced over at HBO, we think there’s a really good chance that the split family dynamics will be at the center of any trailer or promotional art. While the photo above shows much of the family at the same time, we could see two separate metaphorical tables here — including Connor standing between the two of them, unsure where to go. We think that at the very least, there will be a visual representation of the fracture that exists — just as we also hope that Kendall, Shiv, and Roman actually try to work together for some time. We had enough of them apart in season 3.

Related – Check out more news right now when it comes to Succession

How do you think HBO will promote Succession season 4?

Will it be tied to the end of season 3? Share right now in the comments! Once you do that, come back for even more updates. (Photo: HBO.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







