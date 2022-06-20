Good Trouble season 4 episode 10 spoilers: First look at big return!

We know that we’ve got a little ways to wait still until Good Trouble season 4 episode 10 arrives on Freeform. To be specific, we’re stuck waiting until July 7.

Hopefully, we do think that there’s a lot that will make this wait worthwhile! If you watched the first half of the season, then you already that that Good Trouble has shifted and evolved a little bit already. It’s even more of an ensemble series than it used to be following the exit of Callie, and while we miss her, we are excited to see a lot of big stuff right now with Davia, Malika, and some other characters. The first episode back, per SpoilerTV, is titled “What I Wouldn’t Give for Love” — and lo and behold, it’s going to be romantic! By the end of it, we do think we’re going to understand more of where certain people stand.

Below, you can take a look at the full Good Trouble season 4 episode 10 synopsis with more insight on what lies ahead:

Davia musters the courage to tell Dennis how she feels; Malika deals with Angelica seeing others.

We think it’d be interesting to get both Davia and Malika in different spots in their personal lives early on in the remaining episodes; that way, there’s a guarantee of some new and exciting stuff the rest of the way. We can’t ignore the fact that this show hasn’t been renewed yet for a season 5. If this is going to be the final season, we really hope there’s a proper tribute to everyone at the Coterie and beyond. It’s still remarkable how far this world has come, dating all the way back to the early days of The Fosters.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Good Trouble season 4 episode 10?

