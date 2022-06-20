The Morning Show season 3 spoilers: Is more ahead for Laura?

Is there more great stuff coming down the road for Julianna Margulies on The Morning Show? We’re absolutely crossing our fingers and hoping for the best.

With that being said, though, nothing is altogether clear when it comes to The Good Wife star’s future on the show. We know that the relationship between her and Bradley (Reese Witherspoon) is well worth watching, but this series has been known to move slowly from one season to the next. There’s not some mandate that there has to be a new batch of episodes every single year. With that in mind, it can be rather hard to get more scoop.

Speaking in a new interview with Deadline, for example, Margulies revealed that she has yet to see a single script for the new season, so she doesn’t have any clue what the future will hold:

I honestly can tell you I don’t know. I hope so. I have not gotten a script yet, so I can’t say anything. And I’m sure even if I had gotten a script, I wouldn’t be allowed to say anything. But I’m certainly looking forward to seeing what they write for her.

We know that at times in season 2, we weren’t able to see as much of Laura and Bradley due to the global health crisis and Mitch becoming huge plot-points as time went on. We do think that there are probably also going to be at least some other events that take center stage moving forward, as well. So long as we can get a little spotlight here and there on these characters, we’ll be happy. The last thing that we want to do is be altogether greedy here!

We’d love to hope that season 3 will premiere at some point in 2023, but we’re in too much of the early going here to know something for sure.

