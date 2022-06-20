Motherland: Fort Salem season 3 premiere spoilers: Raelle, Scylla dream

After an extremely long wait the Motherland: Fort Salem season 3 premiere is almost here! Why not celebrate some of what is coming up next?

Be sure to follow Matt and Jess TV on Instagram HERE!

We don’t think it will come as much of a surprise that things are going to be heavily intense almost right away in this first episode. That’s what happens when the bulk of your main characters are on the run! The witches are going to be in danger like never before as they do their best to hide and/or figure out what’s next. The Motherland: Fort Salem premiere synopsis below gives you a slightly better sense of that:

After being blamed for the death of the vice president’s daughter, the witches leave the army behind and become fugitives – but staying out of trouble is never easy. While Raelle and Scylla enjoy their reunion, Nicte tempts Tally with a new power.

The truth here is that when you life a life like this, even the most fleeting glimpses of normalcy are going to feel like the greatest thing in the world — and that’s exactly what the sneak peek below is all about. In this, you can see Raelle and Scylla doing their best to share a dream with each other, one that hints at a far more ordinary life once all of this is over. It’s another reminder of how so many of us take the day-to-day things for granted when, in reality, they make up a huge percentage of the people we are.

The image above also gives you a better sense of these two characters trying their best to stay under-the-radar, though we don’t think that will be easy. They’ve been used to living a totally different way, and it’s not going to be altogether easy to flip the switch.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Motherland: Fort Salem

What do you most want to see when it comes to Motherland: Fort Salem season 3, including for Raelle and Scylla?

Do you think these dreams can turn into a reality? Be sure to share right now in the comments! After you do just that, be sure to also come back to score some other updates. (Photo: Freeform.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







