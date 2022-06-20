NCIS: Hawaii season 2: How many episodes should we get?

Even though there may not be an NCIS: Hawaii season 2 at CBS as of yet, we are very much aware that it is coming! That’s certainly a cause for celebration, and that is without even getting into a discussion of what lies ahead.

For the sake of this piece, though, let’s get into more onto a very important subject that will probably rise in prominence as the season goes along: Episode count. We would presume that the Vanessa Lachey series will do 22 episodes, largely because that is what we saw during season 1. Also, it’s what we tend to see for the majority of network TV shows in the first place. It feels like a rather arbitrary number, and of course it makes us wonder how this was ever decided upon in the first place.

From our vantage point, the episode count has a lot to do with how much can conceivably be done in an eight or nine-month window, which allows the cast and crew to have somewhat of a break and a chance to pursue some other things. We’d certainly love for there to be a 24-episode season here, but it does feel like that is being phased out for a number of shows these days. NCIS / Grey’s Anatomy were two of the shows who frequently produced this many episodes a season, but we have not seen that since before the global health crisis.

Luckily, there is a lot that can be done within 22 episodes, whether it means great missions for Jane Tennant’s team to take on or opportunities to watch some relationships grow and develop. There is of course also a chance for another crossover, but those tend to be network-driven as opposed to something the producers make happen in the blink of an eye.

How many episodes do you think we should get when it comes to NCIS: Hawaii season 2?

