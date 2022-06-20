The Good Doctor season 6: Could we get another wedding?

Is this something to look forward to?

On the surface, we know that it could be pretty fun — or, at least we think so if Morgan and Park decide to take this next step. At the end of the season 5 finale, it looked as though Fiona Gubelmann’s character was considering a job offer elsewhere. That could send their relationship spinning off in a number of different directions, but it absolutely does not mean that they are 100% done. There is room for the two to find a way to make things work even if she does leave but if she does, we can’t imagine her being gone for some substantial period of time. Where would the fun be in that? We’re rooting for Park and Morgan to end up together, after all!

A wedding between these two characters would absolutely be fun, but we don’t foresee the producers/writers being that eager to rush into it. It’s important to remember here that The Good Doctor is the sort of show that likes to do a lot of different things, and we don’t tend to believe that we’re going to see another wedding after Shaun and Lea’s for some time. It’ll probably take a while before we get something else in this vein and even if these two characters do get married, we tend to think it will look and feel a little bit different than anything that we’ve seen so far.

Remember that The Good Doctor season 6 is going to premiere on ABC this October, and we hope that we’ll get some more tangible scoop on what’s coming at some point in the production process.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Good Doctor right now

What do you most want to see for Park and Morgan moving forward on The Good Doctor season 6?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around to ensure that you don’t miss any other updates. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







